Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

Nearly 10 days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as Punjab Chief Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the state Congress chief.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress,” Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter.

The ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress unit could prove ominous for the party as it prepares for a re-election in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh said that he had offered his resignation to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi three weeks back, but she had asked him to continue as CM.

“If she had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have…As a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back. I felt humiliated with the way meetings with the party leadership were held in my term,” Singh had said.

