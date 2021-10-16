Navjot Singh Sidhu To Resume Duties As Punjab Congress Chief

In a recent development for the Congress party, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to be the chief of the party’s Punjab wing, said AICC in charge of state Harish Rawat days after the former submitted his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi.

“He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president,” several media outlets reported on Friday.

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out,” said Sidhu after all his concerns were clarified

During the meeting, Sidhu raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general and quit as the party chief in the state on September 28. He had taken over as the party chief in July.