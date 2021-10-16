Navjot Singh Sidhu To Resume Duties As Punjab Congress Chief

By Pratidin Bureau on October 16, 2021

In a recent development for the Congress party, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to be the chief of the party’s Punjab wing, said AICC in charge of state Harish Rawat days after the former submitted his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi. 

“He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president,” several media outlets reported on Friday.

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out,” said Sidhu after all his concerns were clarified

During the meeting, Sidhu raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general and quit as the party chief in the state on September 28. He had taken over as the party chief in July.

CongressNavjot Singh SidhuPunjab
Related Posts

Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Team India Coach: Reports

Dibrugarh: 22-Year-Old Youth Goes Missing Near Brahmaputra River

Assam Logs 147 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Falls Down To 1

Govt Removes Export Curbs On All Diagnostic Kits, Reagents

Aryan Khan Gets Money Order Of Rs 4500 From Home, 10 Mins Video Call With Family

CM Sarma Visits New Pratidin Time Building, Offers Warm Wishes

Assam Girl Udeshna Borah Wins Miss India Supermodel International 2021