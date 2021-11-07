Nawab Malik Slapped With Defamation Case By Sameer Wankhede’s Father In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Dnyaneshwar Wankhede, father of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, has filed a defamation case against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. A 1.25 crore defamation case was filed for dragging his family in the high profile drugs-on-cruise case where Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Nawab Malik has levelled multiple allegations against Sameer Wankhede including forging birth certificate to get a job. Notably, Nawab Malik’s son-in-law was earlier arrested in the case by NCB.

Dnyaneshwar Wankhede has also requested a ban on media reporting news on his family to the Mumbai High Court. The case will be heard on Monday.

Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmeen, on Wedensday, reacting to a tweet by Mr. Malik, alleging WhatsApp chats between her and a drug peddler, hit back at Nawab Malik for leaking her purported chats. She accused him of taking out his “personal vendetta for his son-in-law’s arrest” by dragging women into his feud with the probe agency.

She also alleged that Nawab Malik, in his attempts to defame the family, had gone to the extent of stalking her in social media and illegally taking her personal photographs from her social media handles. “Please don’t talk about our ex-husbands, ex-divorcees,” she told the minister through media.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, Sameer Wankhede’s wife, had asked for security last month, raising the issue that her and her husband’s safety was in jeopardy.

She said, “The safety of Sameer Wankhede and her family members is in jeopardy. Three people conducted a recce of the house some days back. These people are very dangerous what they can do, have no clue about that”, as quoted by ANI.

Mr. Malik, the Maharashtra minister of minority affairs had earlier accused Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. He also made serious allegations like extortion and raised questioned Mr. Wankhede’s marriage and birth certificate.

