NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah informed on twitter on Tuesday.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Notably, Farooq Abdullah, 83, received his COVID vaccine earlier this month. He was due to take the second dose next month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the veteran politician a speedy recovery from the same.

 “Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health,” he tweeted.

