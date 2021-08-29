EntertainmentNationalTop Stories

NCB Arrests Bollywood Actor Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

By Pratidin Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case.

Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai.

An NCB team raided Kohli’s house on Saturday evening and later took him to the agency’s office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said.

As per reports, on Sunday, a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli’s residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.

