NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda over drug charges on Friday.

Earlier this morning, a team of NCB raided the homes of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. The search teams were wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles.

NCB Deputy Director K P S Malhotra who is leading the search told media that “the houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched as a procedural action.”

In connection to the case, the NCB so far also arrested two alleged drug dealers operating in Mumbai and detained one person.

The two arrested were identified as Zaid Vilatra, 21, and Adbel Basit Parihar. Kaizan Ibrahim, another individual who was detained is being questioned by the NCB since Thursday.

The NCB began probing into the drug angle in the case after inputs from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).