NCB Arrests SSR’s Ex-Roommate Siddhart Pithani In Drug Case

In a recent development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddhart Pithani on Friday afternoon in the alleged drug case linked to the actor’s mysterious death.

Earlier last year, Pithani was grilled by the NCB, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the actor’s death on June 14.

Pithani has been under the scanner since the probe into the actor’s death was initiated.

The arrest comes after almost two and half months after the NCB filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 13 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case linked to actor’s death.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant’s death.

During the investigation, NCB stated that a large quantity of drugs, banned drugs, electronic gadgets and Indian currency besides foreign currency were seized.

It is clearly written in the charge sheet that during the investigation, the purchase of drugs, the use of drugs, has also been mentioned in the investigation of the accused’s gadgets and mobile phone data. The recovered drugs were sent for chemical examination soon after.

The investigation of the case was based on the statements of the accused, technical evidence such as the call of the accused, WhatsApp chats, bank details, financial transactions and other statements and documentary evidence.

The charge sheet is a total of 11 thousand 700 pages which has been filed in the court in electronic format.