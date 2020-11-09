NCB Raids Actor Arjun Rampal’s Home In Drug Probe

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s home in connection to alleged drug mafia links.

This comes a day after Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was arrested by NCB after some 10grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their Mumbai home.

Earlier last month, the actor’s wife Gabriella Demetriade’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by NCB for drug peddling.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country’s film capital.

The bureau started the probe earlier this year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. WhatsApp chats involving drugs were found on the phone of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea and her brother were subsequently arrested along with two employees of the late actor for allegedly organizing drugs for Sushant.