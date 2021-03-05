Top StoriesNational

NCB Submits 12,000-Page Chargesheet In SSR Suicide Case

By Pratidin Bureau
0

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 12,000-page chargesheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said.

The chargesheet states that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added.

The agency further claimed that incriminating evidence comprising of digital evidence, call record details, Whatsapp chats, location tags, video and voice recordings, and several other documents had been submitted.

Related News

3 Myanmar Police Officers Take Refuge In Mizoram

Indian National Killed In Nepal Police Firing At Border

Contrasting picture of ticket distribution in Assam

New Zealand: Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 8.0…

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant’s death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

You might also like
Regional

Rupaleem Goswami of Guwahati Crowned Mrs. Universe Sincere

Regional

Shweta Agarwal murder | Final hearing on Tuesday

Regional

AJYCP Observes Mass Protest Against CAB

National

COVID-19| Sachin Tendulkar To Help 5000 People In Mumbai

Regional

Upamanyu campaigns with his electoral symbol

National

Yes Bank founder arrested

Comments
Loading...