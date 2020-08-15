NationalTop Stories

NCC Expansion In 173 Coastal & Border districts: PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau
33

Addressing Indians on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, prime minister Narendra Modi ensured that across 173 borders and coastal districts around one lakh new National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will get special training.

The prime minister emphasized that one-third of the one lakh new cadets will be girls. “Now, expansion of the NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts. Under this mission, one lakh NCC cadets will receive special training. Of this, one-third will be girls,” Modi said.

You might also like
Regional

Supporters greet Akhil with ‘Gamocha’

Top Stories

NRC# Where goes 36 lakh people?

Regional

Is taboo more important than humanity?

Regional

ITBP Jawan Falls to Death

Regional

GMCH to explore novel blood plasma therapy for COVID-19

Regional

Two new justices swear in at Gauhati High Court

Comments
Loading...