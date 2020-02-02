NCHISF threatens indefinite rail blockade in Dima Hasao

Demanding clearance of compensation from the Northeast Frontier Railway, an indefinite rail blockade in Dima Hasao district of Assam has been called from February 17.

The blockade has been called by the North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF) and the North Cachar Hills Indigenous Women’s Forum (NCHIWF) on Saturday.

NCHISF president David Keivom said during the broad-gauge conversion project of NFR, several acres of land were damaged and the people are yet to receive the promised compensation.

“According to an estimate, around Rs 4.58 crore compensation is yet to be disbursed. Over 300 hectares of farmlands belonging to over 500 below-poverty line families were destroyed,” Keivom said. He further informed us that they are demanding compensation from NFR since 2007.