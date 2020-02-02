NCHISF threatens indefinite rail blockade in Dima Hasao

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
NCHISF threatens indefinite rail blockade in Dima Hasao
1

Demanding clearance of compensation from the Northeast Frontier Railway, an indefinite rail blockade in Dima Hasao district of Assam has been called from February 17.

The blockade has been called by the North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF) and the North Cachar Hills Indigenous Women’s Forum (NCHIWF) on Saturday.

NCHISF president David Keivom said during the broad-gauge conversion project of NFR, several acres of land were damaged and the people are yet to receive the promised compensation.

“According to an estimate, around Rs 4.58 crore compensation is yet to be disbursed. Over 300 hectares of farmlands belonging to over 500 below-poverty line families were destroyed,” Keivom said. He further informed us that they are demanding compensation from NFR since 2007.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

200 Families Evicted At Mankachar

Regional

Woman surrenders after stabbing husband to death

Regional

Huge cattle smuggling across Bangladesh border

National

Entry of women into mosques: SC issues notice to Centre

Top Stories

India is not attacking  Pakistan: MEA

National

Rapists Should be Lynched: Jaya Bachchan in RS

Comments
Loading...