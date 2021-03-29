NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Undergo Surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will undergo a gall bladder surgery on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old veteran NCP leader is also a cancer survivor.

“He is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence, all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

The NCP is part of the Vikas Aghadi coalition led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The government has been in power since 14 months and have been facing criticism due to the Mukesh Ambani bomb-scare