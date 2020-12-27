NCPCR Urges Assam Govt To Conduct Probe Into Children Homes

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
In response to a complaint received by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) on alleged misuse of funds by six childcare homes in Assam and Manipur, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged state governments to conduct a probe into the children’s homes receiving funds from international NGOs.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told ANI, “We received a complaint regarding children’s homes in Assam and Manipur. Other than information about funds being received by an international NGO, there are cases of violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, corporal punishment. We reached the state child rights commission of both Assam and Manipur on this. We sent two experts from NCPCR and formed a joint inspection team.”

“Through open sources, we received information that Turkish agencies had interrogated IHH International regarding its relation with Al Qaeda. Also, we found discrepancies in the records of the children, they were not given entitlements and given corporal punishment,” Kanoongo was quoted saying in the ANI report.

NCPCR received information that Turkey-based International NGO, IHH, were funding the children’s homes interrogated by the Turkish law enforcement agencies for their alleged links with al-Qaida.

“We have urged the government to involve specialised agencies for the probe. The Commission works according to law and our mandate is limited and as we enquired the kind of revelation we found we cannot conduct further investigations,” Kanoongo said.

