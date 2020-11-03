NDA Crosses 100-Mark In Rajya Sabha

The ruling NDA in Rajya Sabha crossed the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday.

On the other hand, the Congress, which dominated the Upper House for a long time, is now down to 38 seats – its lowest ever tally – in the 242-member House after it lost two more seats to the BJP in the current elections, a PTI report stated.

Out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand – nine were won by BJP candidates, including Union Urban Development Minister Puri, taking the party’s tally to 92 seats.

It was a gain of six as three of the candidates were re-elected. NDA constituent JD(U) has five seats.

The ruling alliance also has some smaller parties like RPI-Athawale, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mizo National Front (MNF), National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which have one seat each, totalling seven seats.

The NDA tally will now be 104 and it can get the support of four nominated members. The half-way mark is 121 in Rajya Sabha whose current strength is 242.

The ruling alliance can also seek support on crucial bills from some friendly parties like the AIADMK with nine MPs, BJD with nine MPs, TRS with seven MPs, and YSRCP which has six MPs in Rajya Sabha. These parties have been extending issue-based support to the NDA. The Samajwadi Party has lost three seats in these RS polls in Uttarakhand and UP and the BSP lost one seat, the PTI report said.

Those elected unopposed included BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, BL Varma, and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP’s Ramji Gautam.

The term of the newly elected members will be from November 25, 2020, to November 24, 2026, the report added.