NDA, NA Exams Rescheduled To Nov 14: UPSC

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations scheduled to be held on September 5 were rescheduled to November 14, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

On September 5, the Commission will conduct the EPFO enforcement officer recruitment test, an official notification read.

“After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November, 2021 (instead of 05th September, 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021,” the UPSC has said.

The UPSC has also notified that the exam will now be held at 75 exam centres and candidates are allowed to change the centre preference if they wish. This option will be open till June 29.

“The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres. The accordingly updated Online Application Form has been made functional on the Commission’s website (upsconline.nic.in), which will be available till the last date i.e. 29.06.2021 (06:00 p.m.),” it has said.

The NDA, NA exam will be held for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2022.

A total of 400 seats will be filled through this exam, out of which 370 are in the NDA– 208 for Army, 42 for Navy, and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties), the notification read.