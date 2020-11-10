NDA Sweeps Bihar With Absolute Majority, RJD Emerges As Single Largest Party

The National Democratic Alliance has won an absolute majority of 125 out of 243 constituencies it contested in Bihar, reducing the Mahagathbandhan to 110 seats in Bihar’s Assembly Elections 2020.

Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar would likely form the government for a consecutive fourth time. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single largest winning party with 75 seats and fetching 9,736,242 votes.

The National Democratic Alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) won (43), Vikassheel Insaan Party won (4) seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won (4) seats.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (75), Indian National Congress (19), the left front of – CPI (2), CPI (ML) (2)and CPI (ML-L) (12) was expected to pose some challenge to the Nitish Kumar led government, but, failed to do so.

The BJP won 19.5 % of all votes in the state and Janata Dal (United) got 15.4%. The Rashtriya Janata Dal had a 23.1% vote share, while the Congress had a 9.5%.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 5 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party, Independent, and Lok Jan Shakti Party each secured a seat.

1.68 per cent voters opted for NOTA which counts for over seven lakh votes.

The counting at 55 centres across 38 districts began at 8 am on Tuesday and was on beyond midnight.

While most of the exit polls had predicted a defeat for the ruling Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, the NDA would be returning to power with a decisive victory.