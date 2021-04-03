NDA Will Form Govt in Assam Again: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP government works for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism.

Addressing a rally at Tamulpur in Assam, the PM said that games of secularism, communalism has caused great damage to the country.

Campaigning for the mahajot candidate, Modi said, “We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it’s called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country.”

He also said that the ‘Mahajhooth’ of ‘Mahajot’ has been completely exposed.

The people of Assam are with Vikas, stability, peace, brotherhood and unity, Modi said. “People of Assam couldn’t tolerate those who don’t give due respect Assam pride & identity. In the last 5 years, the NDA Double Engine has given double benefits to the people,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister also appealed the people to fight against ‘Mahajath ka Maha Jhooth’ and give a resounding win to NDA.

Modi further stated that the BJP government has worked and resolved many long-standing problems of the state and that it will continue to find solutions for all other issues. Assam has a lot of opportunities to become a ‘Tourism Hub’ which can generate huge employment in the state, Modi added.

The Centre is working sincerely to fully implement the Assam accord adding that most problems have been resolved and the rest will be resolved too, he added.

The PM was referring to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal’s refusal to wear ‘Gamosa’.

In the video, an angry Ajmal was seen throwing the ‘Gamosa’ at a party worker.