NDFB cadres to lay down arms today

The cadres of all the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) will lay down arms in Guwahati on Thursday. The cadres will lay down their arms after NDFB signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government in New Delhi recently.

According to sources, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the ceremony. This will be one of the largest arms lay down ceremonies in the recent past.

It may be mentioned here that the historic third Bodo accord was signed after 27 years of violent movement for a separate Bodoland. As per the peace accord, Rs. 1500 crore financial package in the next 3 years will be given for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).