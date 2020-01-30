NDFB cadres to lay down arms today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Signing of the Bodo Peace Accord with the Government of India
Signing of the Bodo Peace Accord with the Government of India
83

The cadres of all the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) will lay down arms in Guwahati on Thursday. The cadres will lay down their arms after NDFB signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government in New Delhi recently.

According to sources, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the ceremony. This will be one of the largest arms lay down ceremonies in the recent past.

It may be mentioned here that the historic third Bodo accord was signed after 27 years of violent movement for a separate Bodoland. As per the peace accord, Rs. 1500 crore financial package in the next 3 years will be given for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Two bodies found hanging from tree in Chaygaon

Regional

Guwahati: Over 30 idols recovered from Brahmaputra

Regional

Manipur | Landslide claims lives of nine at Tamenglong

Entertainment

Zubeen to perform in London; extends puja greetings

Regional

AN-32: Rain Prevents Rescuers to Retrieve Bodies

Top Stories

Explosion at Kansas aircraft plant injures 15

Comments
Loading...