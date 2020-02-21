NDFB Demands Regular Bail for Ranjan Daimary

The Coordination Committee of the four groups of NDFB in its Emergency Meeting held at Barama on Friday has expressed shock and dismay that Ranjan Daimary, the President of the NDFB who was one of the signatories of the Bodo Accord signed on January 27, has been sent back to jail on Thursday (Feb 20), as his term of interim bail came to an end.

The committee has cancelled the program of Grand Celebration of 34 Years’ struggle of NDFB to be organized on the 24th February, 2020 in Conan Fwthar, Kapurpura near Udalguri town due to some unavoidable circumstances.

“The accord was meant for permanent peace in the region and Ranjan Daimary signed for peace. So he should have enjoyed some relaxation from legal complicacies for what he has done in the name of peace, His hearing for extension of the bail term was to be held on the same day but unfortunately, it was postponed till the 25th February due to an unspecified reason” the committee said.

“The postponement of the date of hearing, as we feel, is a conspiracy on the part of the Government of India to push him back to prison which is contradictory to the spirit of signing the MoU. We demand to release him on regular bail on Feb 25 on which his hearing is to be held, failing which the Coordination Committee shall be compelled to demonstrate a sharp reaction by agitation program” the committee said in a statement.