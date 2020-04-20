NDFB (P) leader B Detsung Passes away

Pro-talk NDFB (P) leader B Detsung alias Janardan Basumatary died on Monday after a brief illness.

Datsung, the finance secretary of the NDFB (P), has been ailing for last several months and underwent treatment at Udalguri and Guwahati. He hails from Udalguri district. In 2018, he was rushed to Medanta Medicity Hospital at Gurgaon in New Delhi after he complained severe cough and other problems.

Detsung joined the Bodo rebel outfit in in 1992 and underwent arms training in Bhutan. He was arrested by the Bhutan Army on December 15, 2003 during Operation All Clear launched by Bhutan in association with Indian Army.

He was later released from jail when NDFB (P) joined peace talks with the central government in 2005.