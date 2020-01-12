NDFB-S cadres enter India via Myanmar; to take part in peace talks

Amid the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across Assam, leaders of the banned insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) along with some cadres returned to India from Myanmar to take part of in the ongoing peace talks with the Government of India.

Reportedly, the outfit’s chief, B Saoraigwra, and his family members along with his security personnel crossed the international border at Tamu (in Manipur), while NDFB-S’ (self-styled) general secretary BR Ferrenga, council members and other cadres entered India through the Longwa international border (in Nagaland).

According to reports, they were escorted by the Indian Army from the International border to an undisclosed Army base. “All the 50 members of the NDFB-S left Myanmar early on Saturday,” Indian Army sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is directly monitoring the process. This has been seen as a big achievement for the government and a big move towards permanent peace in the BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) areas of Assam.