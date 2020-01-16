NDFB(S) Insurgent Neutralised In Kokrajhar

After gaining useful information, the Army unit in Kokrajhar launched a surveillance cum ambush operation on 15 January in Diglipara, Kokrajhar district on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, a suspicious armed individual was spotted near Dekadamra. On being challenged by the Army unit, the individual opened fire and tried to run away. The Army team retaliated by opening controlled fire thereby exercising the right of self-defense.

However, the individual, later identified as self-styled area commander of NDFB(S), Jewel Narzary alias Tamang alias Jwnwm, succumbed to injuries shortly after. A hardcore insurgent, Jwnwm was responsible for extortion, recruitment of new cadres and anti-national activities.

During the search of encounter site, one foreign-made 9mm Glock Pistol, two magazines, ammunition were recovered from the accused.