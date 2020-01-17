NDFB(S) signs SoO agreement

The National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Saoraigwra) or NDFB(S) on Thursday agreed to join the peace process. The NDFB(S) under the leadership of its president, B Saoraigwra signed a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with the Central government and Assam government in New Delhi.

The NDFB(S) has also become a signatory to the proposed comprehensive Memorandum of Settlement with the Bodo organizations, which is expected to boost the peace process.

“Towards this objective, Government of India, Government of Assam and NDFB entered into a tripartite SoO agreement on January 16, 2020,” said the agreement.

The agreement was signed by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Commissioner & Secretary, Home & Political, Assam; Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs and B Saoraigwra, president, NDFB(S).

Earlier, nearly 50 members of the Saoraigwra faction of the NDFB had reached Assam leaving their camp in Myanmar. The NDFB (S) cadres were given a free-passage through the Mon district in Nagaland.