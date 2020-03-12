NDFB(S) supremo B Saoraigwra joins BPF

B Saoraigwra, president of now-disbanded NDFB(S) on Thursday formally joined the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) at a ceremony in Assam’s Chirang district.

Saoraigwra, one of the signatories of the Bodo Peace Accord joined BPF at a meeting at Chirang district BPF office in the presence of Minister Chandan Brahma.

Over a month after signing a memorandum of settlement with the Centre in January, all the four factions of the militant outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) disbanded themselves this week.

It may be mentioned here that the joining of the NDFB supremo comes a day after his fellow NDFB leader, Ferrenga, had joined the UPPL.