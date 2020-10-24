NE: Depression To Cause Heavy Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the depression over central Bangladesh has now moved towards the north-northeastwards and have further weakened into a well-marked, low-pressure area that will likely cause light to moderate rainfall or isolated heavy falls across northeastern states such as South Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram.

According to the data of IMD, “Depression over central Bangladesh and neighborhood likely to move further north-northeastwards as Depression and weaken thereafter into a Well Marked Low pressure area over northern parts of Bangladesh & neighborhood”.

“Depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bangladesh and lay centered over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today the 24th October 2020,” IMD further added.