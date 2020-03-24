NE gets first Corona case in Manipur

The Northeast gets its first positive corona case in Manipur as a 23-year-old girl with a travel history from the UK has been found positive.

The Indian Medical Association(IMA), Assam Association has posted the result of the girl who has been now isolated in the JNIMS, Imphal and she is reportedly stable.

The Contract tracking has been on and so far 23 persons who have come with her contact have been isolated and quarantined.

This has been the first case of the North East, which is so far holding with zero cases despite the surge of cases in the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the health workers of Assam have nervously started the second day as they feel that if the 8-day quarantine can be held on successfully they will be able to take a grip of the situation.

Assam has so far been negative.