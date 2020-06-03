NE Registers 2242 cases of COVID-19

Northeast registered 2242 cases of COVID-19 with the highest cases in Assam with 1561 number of positive patients followed by Tripura with 471 cases.

The positive cases on the northeastern region mostly have travel history who returned to their respective states after the trains, buses and flights are operational.

COVID-19 – NORTHEAST TALLY

Total Positive Cases: 2242

Total Active Cases: 1692

Cured/Discharged: 539

Transferred Out: 3

Migrated Out: 3

Death: 5

STATE WISE BREAK-UP

ASSAM

Total Positive: 1561

Total Active: 1217

Cured/ Discharged: 337

Migrated Out: 3

Deaths: 4

MEGHALAYA

Total Positive: 30

Total Active: 17

Cured/ Discharged: 12

Death: 1

MANIPUR

Total Positive: 89

Total Active: 75

Cured/ Discharged: 11

Death: 0

MIZORAM

Total Positive: 13

Total Active: 12

Cured/ Discharged: 1

Death: 0

NAGALAND

Total Positive: 50

Total Active: 49

Cured/ Discharged: 1

Death: 0

TRIPURA

Total Positive: 446 + 25

Total Active: 295

Cured/ Discharged: 173

Transferred Out: 3

Death: 0

ARUNACHAL

Total Positive: 27

Total Active: 26

Cured/ Discharged: 1

Death: 0

SIKKIM

Total Positive: 1

Total Active: 1

Cured/ Discharged: 0

Death: 0

The number of cases in the Northeast has been updated till the filing of this report.