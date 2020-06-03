NE Registers 2242 cases of COVID-19

Northeast registered 2242 cases of COVID-19 with the highest cases in Assam with 1561 number of positive patients followed by Tripura with 471 cases.
The positive cases on the northeastern region mostly have travel history who returned to their respective states after the trains, buses and flights are operational.
COVID-19 – NORTHEAST TALLY
Total Positive Cases: 2242
Total Active Cases: 1692
Cured/Discharged: 539
Transferred Out: 3
Migrated Out: 3
Death: 5
STATE WISE BREAK-UP
ASSAM
Total Positive: 1561
Total Active: 1217
Cured/ Discharged: 337
Migrated Out: 3
Deaths: 4
MEGHALAYA
Total Positive: 30
Total Active: 17
Cured/ Discharged: 12
Death: 1
MANIPUR
Total Positive: 89
Total Active: 75
Cured/ Discharged: 11
Death: 0
MIZORAM
Total Positive: 13
Total Active: 12
Cured/ Discharged: 1
Death: 0
NAGALAND
Total Positive: 50
Total Active: 49
Cured/ Discharged: 1
Death: 0
TRIPURA
Total Positive: 446 + 25
Total Active: 295
Cured/ Discharged: 173
Transferred Out: 3
Death: 0
ARUNACHAL
Total Positive: 27
Total Active: 26
Cured/ Discharged: 1
Death: 0
SIKKIM
Total Positive: 1
Total Active: 1
Cured/ Discharged: 0
Death: 0
The number of cases in the Northeast has been updated till the filing of this report.