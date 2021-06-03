NE States Must Adhere to Its 7 Sisters Characteristics: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that all the Northeastern states must keep its characteristics of being part of seven sisters.

CM Sarma made this statement while commenting on the border row between Assam and Nagaland during a press briefing at New Delhi today.

“On one hand we say that we are the seven sisters and on the other hand keep fighting among ourselves over various issues. This must not be the case. All Northeast States must keep its characteristics of being part of seven sisters,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the border row between Assam and Nagaland, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the matter is under the purview of the Supreme Court.

“The Assam-Nagaland border dispute is in the Supreme Court and the top Court will finalize or demarcate the boundary of the two States,” he said.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that Territorial Integrity of both the States must be respected.

“Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio has written to me on the matter. I would like to say that Nagaland must not enter Assam’s territory and Assam must not enter Nagaland’s land,” CM Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further expressed hope that the border row with Nagaland would be resolved soon.

“I am extremely hopeful that the Assam-Nagaland border row would be resolved soon,” Sarma said while briefing media in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Assam: CM Sarma Hints At COVID-19 Relaxations After June 7