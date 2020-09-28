NE To Propel ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Experts

The diverse potential of North East to propel ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by being the ‘Engines of Growth’, experts said in a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati.

Experts from the Industry, Government sector along academicians deliberated and discussed the potential of North East from a multi-sectoral and policy perspective, an official statement said.

The webinar delved into details on topics such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Poshan Abhiyaan, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the essential awareness about ‘Destination North East’ such as Emerging Delightful Tourists destinations and Centres of World Tourism.

Mentioning about examples of North East and its challenges, L. R. Sailo, Regional Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl said, “Eco-tourism, Medical tourism, adventure tourism has provided the core competence of North East from the perspective of growth and development”.

Sailo ALSO said that Sports and Power Sector has tremendous potential in North East region. “The development of North East has to be seen from multi-dimension such as better connectivity via. road, rail, telecom, power and waterways sectors,” he said.

Prof Anup Saikia, Dept. of Geography, Gauhati University said, “Government’s initiatives for Swachh Bharat does not restrict to health and hygiene. Creating environment-conscious individuals about the role of the Swachh environment in the healthy development of individuals is a quintessential aspect of the Swachh Bharat initiative”.

Prof. (Dr.) Kishor Goswami, Professor of Economics, Dept. of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Kharagpur delved into the potential of North East from the perspective of its AatmaNirbhar supply chain management of diverse fruits, agriculture, and agro-industry, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises of the region. He said that the silk and textile of the region are a competitive advantage in the global market arena.