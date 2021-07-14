Nearly 1.4L Illegal Foreigners Detected In Assam, 29,984 Deported

Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday informed that 1,39,910 illegal immigrants were identified of which 29,984 have been deported already.

Replying to a query by Asom Gana Parishad MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the Assam Assembly, Bora stated that 300 Foreigners Tribunals have been set up of which only 100 are operational.

Moreover, the minister informed that 98.35 per cent of work has been completed along the India-Bangladesh border.

As objections were raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fencing work for 4.35 km of the border in Karimganj district is remaining.

The Union Home Ministry has initiated Technological Solution for Border Domination at Karimganj Sector and the BSF is implementing the project, he added.

