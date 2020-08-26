Nearly 1000 Teachers Complete Training Courses Through SWAYAM Portal

Making use of the SWAYAM initiative, a total of 961 candidates have been certified for the training courses offered by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister said, “961 people have been successfully certified through the #NITTTR programme via SWAYAM, and asked the teachers, “Are you on the lookout for #onlinecourses in the area of technical teacher training?”

NITTTR is a training centre established to meet the different needs of developing polytechnic education in India. SWAYAM portal courses are managed by nine national coordinators including NITTTR.

NITTTR provides courses on academic and research report writing, development of self-learning material, Capstone project, integrating educational technology into teaching, managing learning resources, student psychology, and others, NDTV reported and added, the duration of the courses is 8 weeks.