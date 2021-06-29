Nearly 4,500 Live Wild Frogs Recovered In Manipur, 2 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau on June 29, 2021

Manipur Police recovered around 4,500 live wild frogs and arrested two persons in this connection.

According to a statement by People for Animals (PFA), Manipur, the live wild frogs were found in nine gunny bags, and were released in Lamphelpat wetland area in the outskirts of Imphal.

The live frogs were mostly Indian Skittering Frog along with Indian Bullfrog species.

Also Read: SC Asks States & UTs to Implement One Ration, One Card Scheme till July 31

Acting on a tip off police officials intercepted a van during the regular check in front of the police station under Imphal West district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Leibon Bambam Kom, the owner of the frogs and van driver Kennedy Kom.

According to several reports, the live frogs were collected and purchased between Rs 100-120 from Moirang in Bishnupur district. They are generally sold in the markets of Senapati at the rate of Rs 150-280 per kilogramme.

Forest department officials and animal organizations are conducting investigation the seizure of live frog species are reportedly listed in scheduled IV of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The hunting of frogs is a potential threat to the ecosystem as they’re natural pest controllers and hunting could lead to an imbalance in nature.

Also Read: Indian Logs Less Than 40K Fresh COVID Cases, Recovery Rate Surges
frogsManipur
Related Posts

CTET July Session Exam 2021 – Know About Exam

Assam | Oppn in Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic: JP Nadda

Another Bridge Collapse In Arunachal, 3 Missing

Assam: Core Committee Formed to Fill 80,000 Vacant Posts

Meghalaya | Mairang to be the 12th District: Conrad Sangma

Indian Logs Less Than 40K Fresh COVID Cases, Recovery Rate Surges

SC Asks States & UTs to Implement One Ration, One Card Scheme till July 31