Manipur Police recovered around 4,500 live wild frogs and arrested two persons in this connection.

According to a statement by People for Animals (PFA), Manipur, the live wild frogs were found in nine gunny bags, and were released in Lamphelpat wetland area in the outskirts of Imphal.

The live frogs were mostly Indian Skittering Frog along with Indian Bullfrog species.

Acting on a tip off police officials intercepted a van during the regular check in front of the police station under Imphal West district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Leibon Bambam Kom, the owner of the frogs and van driver Kennedy Kom.

According to several reports, the live frogs were collected and purchased between Rs 100-120 from Moirang in Bishnupur district. They are generally sold in the markets of Senapati at the rate of Rs 150-280 per kilogramme.

Forest department officials and animal organizations are conducting investigation the seizure of live frog species are reportedly listed in scheduled IV of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The hunting of frogs is a potential threat to the ecosystem as they’re natural pest controllers and hunting could lead to an imbalance in nature.