A Neematighat-bound ferry that was carrying around two-hundred passengers was stranded in the Brahmaputra after it lost route due to dense fog, leaving those aboard panicked.

The ferry was carrying six four-wheelers and more than 50 bikes.

However, rescue teams arrived to rescue the stranded passengers.