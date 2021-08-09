Neeraj Chopra Wants Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to Play his Role in Biopic

Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first track and field athlete to bag an Olympic gold for India. Social media got flooded with congratulatory messages for Neeraj as soon as he won the medal. Now, an old interview of the athlete is doing the rounds where he revealed the names of the Bollywood actors he wishes to play his role in his biopic.

Many Bollywood celebrities had taken to social media to congratulate Neeraj on his big win. In an interview with The Quint in 2018 (right after Asian Games), Neeraj mentioned that he wants Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to play his role in his biopic. He said, “It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood.”

After winning the gold medal, Akshay Kumar had congratulated Neeraj. The actor wrote, “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 (sic).”

Akshay’s tweet started a meme-fest and the actor started trending on Twitter right after Neeraj won the gold medal at the Olympics. Netizens shared hilarious memes on Akshay, saying that the actor has found his new movie. Akshay played the lead role of Tapan Das, the man who won India its first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics, in the 2018 film Gold.

