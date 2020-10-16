Top StoriesNational

NEET 2020 Results Declared

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for NEET 2020 medical exams today (October 16).

Candidates who appeared for phase 1 and phase 2 exams on September 13 and October 14 respectively will be able to check their results from NTA official website – nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

To download NEET result:

  1. Go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘NEET UG Result 2020’ link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Submit and download the results

NEET 2020, which was held amid the pandemic this year, is for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses in the country.

