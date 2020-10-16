NEET 2020 Results Declared
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for NEET 2020 medical exams today (October 16).
Candidates who appeared for phase 1 and phase 2 exams on September 13 and October 14 respectively will be able to check their results from NTA official website – nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.
To download NEET result:
- Go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘NEET UG Result 2020’ link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Submit and download the results
NEET 2020, which was held amid the pandemic this year, is for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses in the country.