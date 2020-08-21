“NEET-JEE Will Not Be Postponed” – Government

Despite growing demands from the students to defer the NEET and JEE exams, government sources reportedly said today that the examinations would go on as per the schedule.

The announcement came days after the SC dismissed a petition by students to postpone the exams due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The sources reportedly said that admit cards for JEE (Main) exam have already been issued and about 6.5 lakh students have downloaded them so far.

It was further informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise exam centres before and after each shift in keeping with the guidelines issued on maintaining safety protocols.

Face masks and gloves (as per requirement) would also be handed out to the students, the sources added.