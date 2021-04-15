NationalTop Stories

NEET PG Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

In a latest development in the medical entrance examinations, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the post-graduate medical entrance examination of NEET PG, 2021 has been postponed until further notice.

The exam that was scheduled to be held on April 18 will be decided later.

“(The) decision has been taken keeping the well-being of our young medical students in mind,” the minister said.

“Health & safety of our young doctors is paramount. Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later,” he added.

