NEET To Be Held Amid Strict Covid-19 Protocols

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is scheduled on Sunday will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of exam centres in order to maintain social distancing. Originally 2,546 such centres were planned, now however that has been increased to 3,843.

The NEET exam has already been deferred twice due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and now to September 13.

“For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting,” said an NTA official.

“Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the ‘dos and don’ts’ for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time,” he added.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.