NEET-UG Exam To Be Held On Sept 12: Edu Minister

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination will be held on September 12, 2021.

This was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today (Tuesday).

“The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s),” he tweeted.

He also informed that the number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

The number of cities where the examination will be conducted has also been increased from 155 to 198.

Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET. With respect to the NEET 2021 syllabus, the Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Minister also said that face masks will be provided to all the applicants at the centre and students will be allowed entry to the exam centres in a staggered manner.