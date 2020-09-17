NEHU To Conduct Exams In October

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday said that the University Grants Commission has permitted North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to hold its final semester examinations and declare results in October, following a request by the Meghalaya Government.

“NEHU will conduct exam as proposed on 7, 9, 12, 14 & 16 October 2020. Results will be declared by the end of October 2020. University will issue routine accordingly,” Rymbui tweeted.

“Keeping in view the health and safety of the students and also in the larger interest of their academic progression. The UGC has decided to accede to your request. Accordingly, the final year/terminal semester examinations in colleges and universities in the State of Meghalaya be completed by 16.10.2020,” the UGC said in a letter to the government.

Earlier, the UGC issued a revised guideline on examinations instructing universities in the country to complete the final semester examinations by the end of September.