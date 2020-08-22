NEHU To Hold Final Semester Exams In September

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Saturday has announced final semester examinations for both Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses serviced at University Academic Departments and Affiliated Colleges are expected to begin from third week of September this year.

Final semester regular students are asked to submit their applications online latest by August 31. The decision has been taken in adherence to UGC’s guidelines dated July 8, 2020.

The examination time schedule of the proposed examinations will be declared soon on the official website.

Earlier, the Students Union North-Eastern Hill University had called for the cancellation of final examinations and assess the marks on past performance instead of holding online examinations.