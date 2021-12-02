NEIOM Announces Agri-Tech Startup Initiative In The Northeast By Next Year

Anindita Kalita

The founder of NEIOM (Vivid Northeast Group), Mr. Sijo Jacob and Mr. Vijay Sahrawat from Tokyo, Japan along with Mr. Mantu Baishya and Mr. R. K. Newar were present at the meet.

The North East India Overseas Market (NEIOM) of the Vivid Northeast Group, announced on December 2 that an agri-tech start-up initiative to enhance export business in Northeast India will be started by the next year.

The Japan based NEIOM, in press meet at the Guwahati Press Club today, informed about the decision to start the initiative from next year. The start-up initiative will include the indigenous farmers and artisans under their ambit.

On being asked why he chose North East, Mr. Vijay Sahrawat replied, “North East is an unexplored paradise.” He said that the Air Quality Index is much better than other parts of the country. He traveled the country several times and more than 70 countries. But the people, culture, and ethnicity of North East is unparallel to anywhere else.

He further added that the initiative was at the first phase where field trips were underway from which data will be collected within two to four months. A catalogue will also be made on it and released in various languages like Hindi, English, and Assamese. He informed that by next year the initiative will be started.

Mr. Newar added to it by saying that Mr. Sahrawat had breathing problems while landing in Delhi. But he faced no similar problems while reaching North East.

