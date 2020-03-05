Nemcare hospital sets up temporary studio for Zubeen

Music has nonverbal, creative, structural, and emotional qualities, which are used in the therapeutic relationship to facilitate contact, interaction, self-awareness, learning, self-expression, communication, and personal development.

The Nemcare hospital authority has set up a temporary studio for Zubeen Garg as the artist couldn’t stay away from the art. So now, Zubeen Garg will be able to work from his hospital cabin itself. The singer was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed during an event in Guwahati on February 28.

Music Therapy uses music to address physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of patients of all ages and abilities. The therapy interventions can be designed to promote wellness, manage stress, alleviate pain, express feelings, enhance memory, improve communication, and promote physical rehabilitation.

Zubeen is gradually recovering and being shifted to a cabin and is likely to get discharged within one or two days, according to Nemcare Hospital sources. Garg, who is being administered a proper diet schedule by the hospital authorities, is said to be up and walking albeit with a little support.