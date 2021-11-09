Nepal Army Chief General On India Visit To Boost Defence Ties

Gen. Sharma was officially invited by Indian General Naravane, Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army, the release said.

The Army Chief General of Nepal, Prabhu Ram Sharma on Tuesday arrived in India for a four-day visit to set up defence relations between the two countries.

The Nepal Army said in a press release, “COAS (Chief of Army Staff) General Sharma will be conferred upon the rank of an honorary General of the Indian Army by Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, on Nov 10, 2021, amidst an investiture ceremony”.

Sunita Sharma, the army chief’s wife and the chairperson of the Nepali Army Wives Association will be accompanying him to India.

The release further said that Gen. Sharma will hold meetings with defence secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Naravane, and Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhary during his visit. He will be returning on November 12.

Announcing Gen. Sharma’s India visit, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, spokesperson of the Nepal government had said last month that he will meet Gen. Naravane and other service chiefs to boost bilateral defence ties.

