Nepal Foreign Minister On 3-Day Visit To India

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived in the national capital on Thursday for a three-day visit during which he will attend the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting, PTI reported.

As per reports the minister is likely to discuss issues related to COVID cooperation and border cum bilateral ties with Indian external minister S Jaishankar.

The sixth joint commission meeting on Friday “will discuss the whole gamut of Nepal-India bilateral relations, including trade, transit, energy, boundary, COVID-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism, culture, among others”, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement earlier.

Gyawali is being accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population Laxmi Aryal, according to Nepalese officials.