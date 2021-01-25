Top StoriesWorld

Nepal PM Expelled from Ruling Party: Report

By Pratidin Bureau
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been removed from the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) by the rival faction on Sunday amid increasing political unrest following his decision to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament.

According to the rival faction’s spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha, Prime Minister Oli no longer remains a member of the party.

Shrestha while quoted by ANI said, “Today’s Central Committee Meeting which conveyed at Paris Danda decided to remove KP Sharma Oli from the party. He no longer holds even a simple membership of the Nepal Communist Party.”

The moves come after the splinter group under the leadership of former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had asked Mr Oli for a reply as to why he shouldn’t be removed from the party for making unconstitutional decisions, reported NDTV.

The faction had handed over a letter to the Nepal Prime Minister’s residence over a decision to seek clarification. However, Mr Oli did not respond to the letter.

“We waited for long. He didn’t reply to us. Our latest decision comes in line by exercising the executive rights provided by the Central Committee of the party,” Mr Shrestha added.

Last week, two senior leaders of the party addressed a mass meeting organised in the capital Kathmandu and warned to evoke Mr Oli’s membership of the party by taking disciplinary actions against him.

Amid the increasing internal rift in the party, the now-caretaker Prime Minister Oli had decided to dissolve the Parliament on December 20 last year, calling for fresh elections for April and May this year. This step was approved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, the report stated.

