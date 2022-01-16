NationalTop StoriesWorld

Nepal Tells India Not To Construct Road In Its Territory

By Pratidin Bureau
The Nepal government has asked India not to construct any roads in the Lipulekh area of far-western Nepal, which both countries claim to be part of their territories.

It clarified that Nepal is ready to solve the dispute through dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement recently that the central government has plans to construct a road in the disputed area which has been a part of Nepal’s map since May 2020.

Soon after, Nepal government spokesperson Gyandendra Bahadur Karki on Sunday said that the government is clear that the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh area is its territory and urges India not to carry out any construction project there.

Karki however said that the government is ready to solve the dispute through diplomatic mediums.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu has already said the Indian government’s position on the dispute has not changed, meaning it also stakes a claim to the land.

