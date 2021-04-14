Top StoriesRegional

NE’s Development Utmost Priority For Centre: Jitendra Singh

By Pratidin Bureau
Union minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday said the development of northeastern states is of utmost priority and significance for the Centre.

Addressing a public rally in support of the BJP candidate in the by-election to Mizoram’s Serchhip assembly constituency said, “without the equitable development of northeastern regions, the overall wholesome growth of India was not possible”.

“Development of the northeastern states is of utmost importance for the Centre. The government is committed to ensure their equitable development,” Singh was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The BJP, which has one legislator in the 40-member assembly, has fielded Lahriatrenga Chhangte (56), a retired mining engineer and former party spokesperson who belongs to Serchhip town, PTI reported/

Singh, who is also the Minister of State for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said, “As long as Modi is at the helm of affairs, every region is equally important for us and there will be a special focus on neglected and deprived areas”.

