NESO To Observe Dec 11 as ‘Black Day’ Against CAA

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) will observe December 11 as a ‘Black Day’ in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Activists of the Students’ body will display black flags and black banners at important locations across all the Northeast States on December 11.

The Black Day will be observed as the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament on the said that in 2019. After the bill was passed in the Parliament, protests across the state and country erupted against the said bill.

The announcement has been made by North East Students’ Organisation chairman Samuel B Jyrwa.

Jyrwa said, “NESO has decided that there will be a display of black flags and black banners in all important places of seven Northeast States.”

Recalling the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament on December 11 last year, Jyrwa said, “The Government of India did not pay heed to the opposition of the people of Northeast and passed the draconian law known as Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.”

“NESO has therefore declared that December 11 will always be remembered as a Black Day for the whole of the Northeast,” Jyrwa further said.

Jyrwa further said that observing December 11 as a ‘Black Day’, will send a strong message to the Centre that the people of Northeast are still against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Observing black day will also remind our people of yet another political injustice that the Government of India perpetrated on the indigenous people of the Northeast,” Jyrwa said.