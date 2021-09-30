NEUFC Partners With Seagram for 2021-22 Season

Seagram’s Imperial Blue on Thursday announced its association with Northeast United Football Club (NEUFC) for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The partnership was formalized just ahead of the start of the new season.

A press conference was organized where Akshay Basrur, Club Secretary of NEUFC along with players- Provat Lakra, Jestin George, Laldanmawia Ralte and Joe Zoherliana were present.

Mr. Basrur said that the association will help the club reach new heights, both on and off the pitch and that he looks forward to the new season.

On being asked to share the expectations for this season, Joe replied that the plan would be to go a step further than last season and focus will be on trying to win the trophy this time. He also compared the team to ‘The Avengers’ while talking about the cohesion in the team.

Joe’s feelings were echoed by Provat who mentioned that preparations are on and the team is training hard. He even mentioned seeing himself on the beach with the trophy after the season is over.

The new season is set to be played out in Goa entirely with no fans present at the stadiums in view of the pandemic situation.

